Ex-Wild coach Darby Hendrickson headed to Nashville as assistant coach

Former Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson is headed to Nashville to be the Predators assistant coach, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed.

Hendrickson's deal is expected to be announced soon.

Hendrickson, a Minnesota native who also played for the Wild, was a longtime assistant coach for the team. It was announced last month that he'd no longer be with the team.

He played for the Wild from 2002-2004, and joined the coaching staff in 2010. In 182 games over four seasons with the Wild, Hendrickson had 29 goals and 31 assists. He played in 14 games for the Wild in the 2003-04 season before heading to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hendrickson, a Minnesota Mr. Hockey out of Richfield in 1991, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota and was drafted in 1990 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hendrickson joins Andrew Brunette in Nashville. The two were both teammates and coaches for the Wild. Hendrickson has always maintained his hockey roots in Minnesota, hosting an annual hockey festival in Blaine for kids with disabilities that features 80 teams and more than 1,300 players.

