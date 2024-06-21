Ex-Wild coach Darby Hendrickson headed to Nashville as assistant coach

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
15
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:54 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:46 AM CDT until MON 8:35 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 AM CDT until SUN 11:55 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:24 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 6:15 AM CDT until FRI 6:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Pierce County

Ex-Wild coach Darby Hendrickson headed to Nashville as assistant coach

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  June 21, 2024 12:00pm CDT
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9
article

Assistant Coach of the Minnesota Wild Darby Hendrickson addresses the team in the third period of the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center on April 11, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Former Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson is headed to Nashville to be the Predators assistant coach, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has confirmed. 

Hendrickson's deal is expected to be announced soon. 

Hendrickson Foundation hosts annual hockey festival in Blaine

The Hendrickson Foundation hosted 80 teams and more than 1,300 players for its annual hockey festival in Blaine over the weekend.

Hendrickson, a Minnesota native who also played for the Wild, was a longtime assistant coach for the team. It was announced last month that he'd no longer be with the team. 

He played for the Wild from 2002-2004, and joined the coaching staff in 2010. In 182 games over four seasons with the Wild, Hendrickson had 29 goals and 31 assists. He played in 14 games for the Wild in the 2003-04 season before heading to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hendrickson, a Minnesota Mr. Hockey out of Richfield in 1991, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota and was drafted in 1990 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Hendrickson joins Andrew Brunette in Nashville. The two were both teammates and coaches for the Wild. Hendrickson has always maintained his hockey roots in Minnesota, hosting an annual hockey festival in Blaine for kids with disabilities that features 80 teams and more than 1,300 players. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 