Wild say goodbye to team dog, Breezer, as he moves on to become service dog for veteran with PTSD

While the Minnesota Wild get ready to welcome back hockey games, they also had to say goodbye to a special player.

The team adopted a Labrador retriever named Breezer from a rescue organization last year. He lived with the team's president, Matt Majka, and his family while going through obedience training.

Now, it’s time for Breezer to become a service dog for a veteran with PTSD.

Wednesday morning, Breezer was handed over to a nonprofit called Soldier’s 6 to begin the next phase of training before he is matched up with a soldier in need.