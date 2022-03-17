What will the Vikings do with star defensive end Danielle Hunter?

article

NFL free agency is off and running and to this point, the Minnesota Vikings have made mostly modest moves.

They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a contract extension that gave them about $14 million in salary cap relief. They’ve watched Tyler Conklin, Xavier Woods and Mason Cole sign with other teams. They’ve released defensive tackle Michael Pierce, and aren’t expected to bring back Mackensie Alexander.

The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann and tight end Johnny Mundt. They've also reportedly converted some of Harrison Smith's contract into a roster bonus to save about $6 million against the cap.

One big cloud hanging over the Vikings is that of Danielle Hunter.

The star defensive end is due an $18 million bonus on Sunday, and is the Vikings’ second-largest cap hit behind Cousins at more than $25 million for the 2022 season. When he’s healthy, he’s among the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are attempting to trade Hunter before his bonus becomes official. Hunter has missed 26 games the past two seasons. He didn’t play a single game in 2020 after having neck surgery. Last year, he played just seven games and missed the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

In 2019, Hunter became the fastest player in NFL history to at least 50 career sacks in his first five seasons. He had 14.5 both in 2018 and 2019, and had seven last season before going down injured.

If the Vikings can’t find a way to restructure his contract and they don’t trade him before Sunday, the front office will have to get creative to add more talent and stay within the salary cap.