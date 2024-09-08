What Vikings players are saying after a 28-6 win over the Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a 28-6 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday that was dominant in every phase.

Sam Darnold led three touchdown drives and threw for 208 yards and two scores. Andrew Van Ginkel had one of five Vikings’ sacks on the day, and a pick-6. Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor and Aaron Jones all had touchdowns.

Here’s what some of the players had to say after the game.

‘Just playing with confidence’

The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal after Kirk Cousins left in free agency. In his Minnesota debut, Darnold was spectacular. He completed his first 12 throws and finished 19-of-24 for 208 yards and touchdowns to Jefferson and Nailor. His score to Jefferson came on 4th-and-2 at the Giants’ 3-yard line, and Darnold said there was never a conversation whether to go for it or take the field goal.

"Just playing with confidence, I think that’s the biggest thing. If I just play on time and do the things I need to do to execute, we’ll be alright," Darnold said.

Andrew Van Ginkle on pick-6: ‘It’s surreal’

Andrew Van Ginkel was all over the field Sunday, starting with a sack on Daniel Jones. He put the game away with 4:22 to play, anticipating a Jones pass at the line of scrimmage, picking it off and scoring in 1.16 seconds.

He had a similar pick-6 last season, and made the same play during the Vikings’ night training camp practice at TCO Stadium.

"It’s surreal. Flo puts us in the right positions to make plays. We got a heck of a defense and I’m excited to see how great we can be this year," Van Ginkel said.

Harrison Smith collects interception No. 35

Harrison Smith is the longest-tenured player on the Vikings, now in his 13th season. He capped off Minnesota’s win with an interception off Jones, the 35th of his career. It’s his first takeaway since Week 12 of the 2022 season.

"Younger me might have taken that out of the end zone," Smith said. "It was a good effort, we did a lot of good things. A lot to build off for sure."

Aaron Jones: ‘I think we looked pretty good’

Aaron Jones made his Vikings debut Sunday, and the starting running back looked healthy. He finished with 14 carries for 94 yards, and the first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. He had just two touchdowns all of last season, and last year’s starter, Alexander Mattison, didn’t have any.

Jones also had two catches for 15 yards.

"As a team we came and accomplished what we wanted to do. I think we looked pretty good. I’m just very proud of this team," Jones said.

Jefferson: ‘Even when I’m doubled I’m still open’

The key moment in the game was in the second quarter, after the Giants pinned the Vikings on their own 1-yard line. Darnold took a deep shot to Justin Jefferson in double coverage, and he hit him in stride for 44 yards.

"It was a wonderful ball. I was doubled during that play, he’s got to understand that even when I’m doubled I’m still open and I’m going to make a play," Jefferson said. "Him just having that confidence to throw me a ball like that."

That drive ended with Jefferson catching a 3-yard slant for a touchdown on 4th-and-2. O’Connell’s aggressiveness paid off with a touchdown.