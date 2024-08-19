What to take away from Vikings preseason game at Cleveland

The Minnesota Vikings had been 0-6 under Kevin O’Connell in the preseason. But after Saturday’s 27-12 win over the Cleveland Browns, they’ve won two straight.

Sure, the end result is meaningless in the preseason. But it’s more about the process, who’s making plays and what it means going forward for roster spots. Here are takeaways from Saturday’s win.

Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall shine

With J.J. McCarthy out for the season and Sam Darnold not playing, Nick Mullens got the start and Jaren Hall saw action. Mullens finished 11-of-21 for 135 yards, and a touchdown to Trishton Jackson on the Vikings’ opening drive. Jaren Hall went 4-of-5 for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He had a short throw to Malik Knowles for a score, then hit Jeshaun Jones on the run after rolling out for 71 yards.

Most importantly, neither turned the ball over. That was an issue for Mullens last year, as he had eight interceptions in five games and three starts. With McCarthy out, Darnold is the starter and Mullens is the No. 2. Hall might be headed to the practice squad as the game day No. 3.

A big day for Lewis Cine

Yes, it’s preseason and yes, it was against reserve players, but Lewis Cine had a huge day when he needed it. Fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, Cine had his best game as a Viking. He led the defense with 11 tackles, had a sack and an interception. He hasn’t been the same since shattering his leg his rookie year in London, but perhaps this game shows his confidence is building.

Perfection for Will Reichard

The Vikings had a kicker competition brewing, until they cut John Parker Romo to make room for a defensive back. Will Reichard is the guy for 2024, barring something unexpected. He was a perfect 4-for-4 on Saturday, making a pair of extra points and field goals from 41 and 38 yards out. He had a field goal blocked against the Raiders, then bounced back with a 38-yard walk-off game-winner.

Trishton Jackson, Jalen Nailor continue No. 3 WR battle

Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson continue to push each other in the battle for the No. 3 receiver job. Nailor had just one catch on Saturday, but it was a third down conversion for 31 yards. Jackson had three catches for 39 yards, and a14-yard touchdown on the opening drive. He kept both feet in with a toe tap at the sideline to get the Vikings on the board.

The Vikings will probably need them both, pending if Jordan Addison gets suspended for his July DUI arrest.

Run game shows physicality

With mostly back-up offensive linemen in aside from Ed Ingram, the Vikings showed some physicality in the run game. Kene Nwangwu had seven carries for 45 yards. Myles Gaskin had nine for 45. We won’t know the true identity of the run game until Aaron Jones steps on the field. That will be Week 1 at the New York Giants.

What’s next

The Vikings return to practice this week at TCO Performance Center. They travel to Philadelphia for their final preseason game, which will be all back-up players fighting for roster spots.