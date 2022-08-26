Watch live on FOX 9: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos preseason finale at 8 p.m. Saturday

WATCH THE GAME LIVE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night in their final preseason game of the season, and it'll be streaming live on FOX9.com.

The game starts at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on FOX 9 and stream it locally in the player above.

The Vikings are 0-2 this preseason after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 17-7 last week. The Broncos are 1-1.

Prior to the game, catch Vikings Gameday Live from 7-8 p.m. on FOX 9 and stream it live here.