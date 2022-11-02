Vikings LB Za’Darius Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

article

Za’Darius Smith had his best game yet with the Minnesota Vikings in a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Smith had seven tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one pass defended in Sunday’s win. He’s the first Vikings’ defender to have that stat line since Kevin Williams. Smith’s four tackles for loss and three sacks led the NFL in Week 8.

Smith leads the NFL with 13 tackles for loss, and is tied for the league lead at 8.5 sacks through the first eight weeks of the season. That mark also ties John Randle, Chris Doleman and Doug Martin for the fourth-most sacks through the first seven games of a season in Vikings’ franchise history.

Smith also has 37 quarterback pressures this season, fourth-most in the NFL.

The award marks Smith’s third, and he’s the first Vikings’ player to get it since Danielle Hunter in 2019.