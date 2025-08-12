Vikings WR Rondale Moore suffers season-ending knee injury

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings say Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Moore went down with a left leg injury after being tackled on a punt return. He had to be carted off the field. It was his first play back from tearing his right ACL last season.



Rondale Moore’s season with the Minnesota Vikings is over after one play.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They placed him on injured reserve.

Rondale Moore’s injury

What happened:

It was Moore’s first play on the field after returning from a torn right ACL last year before the regular season. He was back to receive a punt when Jamal Hill tackled him before he could get out of bounds.

Moore’s left leg got caught underneath, and he was motionless on the ground for several minutes after the play. Several Vikings’ teammates took a knee while trainers were tending to him. Moore eventually left the field on a cart with a towel over his face.

"It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."

Moore’s NFL career

Why you should care:

Moore spent his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after having a standout college career at Purdue. He signed with the Vikings in the offseason in hopes of being a favorite to return punts and kicks, and provide depth at receiver with his speed.

But now for the second straight year, his season is over before it got the chance to start.