Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wants to call a play in Saturday’s preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings finish their preseason schedule at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, and Justin Jefferson found out coach Kevin O’Connell will be mic’d up for the game.

Jefferson himself was mic’d up when the Vikings hosted the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was gold as we heard him witness two J.J. McCarthy touchdowns. He said after practice Thursday he wants the green light to call at least one play, since he’ll be watching from the sideline.

"I’m glad you told me, I’m going to get on him. I’m going to try to get me a play call somewhere. Hopefully he’ll give me a play call so I can throw a ball up to my receivers," Jefferson said. "I can’t call it Week 1, so it has to happen."

Jefferson was also asked about the signing of veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection entering his 13th NFL season. He had two interceptions last year and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

"We got big expectations. We’ve got expectations of going far, if not the Super Bowl. That’s always the plan, that’s always going to be the plan so if there’s a chance to pick up a vet corner like him, still into this game even though he’s 13 years in, great pick-up," Jefferson said.

Jefferson already has one fond memory of Gilmore. He put him on skates for a touchdown during the Vikings’ largest comeback in NFL history when Gilmore was a defensive back for the Indianapolis Colts.

"I’m not even going to bring it up. He’s on our team now. That’s always going to be something I’m going to keep in the back pocket, but I’m glad he’s on our side," Jefferson said.

Sam Darnold helping J.J. McCarthy through injury

Sam Darnold will stand and watch from the sidelines as Jaren Hall starts Saturday. Darnold knows his time comes Sept. 8 at the New York Giants. At the same time, he’s helping rookie J.J. McCarthy through a tough time.

McCarthy’s season came to an end after having surgery on a torn meniscus after throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Darnold is confident he’ll come back strong.

"I was literally just talking to him. Knowing him, he’s just going to attack this next chapter in his life and this rehab and getting healthy just like he’s attacked everything," Darnold said. He’s going to continue to do his thing and try to get healthy as fast as possible, we’re all really excited to see what he’s going to do in this league."

McCarthy’s potential could impact Darnold’s future. Darnold came to Minnesota on a one-year deal, and his trying to prove he belongs in the NFL as a starting quarterback. He’s focused on Week 1 at the New York Giants, and not his long-term future.

"If you worry about that, you’re worrying about the wrong thing at the wrong time," Darnold said. "You’ve got to be where your feet are, if you start worrying about the wrong things, it will come back to bite you."