Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on 2023 season: ‘It’s been a complicated year’

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson opened up Wednesday at TCO Performance Center about what’s been a trying 2023 season both for the team and himself individually.

The Vikings head to Detroit 7-9 for their regular season finale. They need a win over the Lions, who are still battling for the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, and they need help from around the league to grab one of the Wild Card spots. The Vikings have lost five of their last six games, and had one of their worst outings of the season on New Year’s Eve in a 33-10 loss to the Packers.

"There’s a lot of things that need to happen for us to move on, but we’re just trying to win and play our best ball on Sunday," Jefferson said.

Jefferson was asked to sum up the 2023 season so far, and the word he chose was "complicated." Jefferson missed seven games with the most significant injury of his career, pulling a hamstring against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They’re also one of the most turnover-prone teams in the NFL. Their 32 turnovers through 16 games is second-worst in the league. Their 15 lost fumbles is third-worst, and 17 interceptions is fifth-worst. They have a minus-10 turnover differential, third-worst in the NFL.

"It’s definitely one of the seasons that I can definitely say has been the most difficult that I’ve experienced. Just all around, in general, but I definitely would say it’s been a team that has been staying close together through the tough times. We know that we don’t like the outcome of the games, we don’t want to go out there having three-plus turnovers, we don’t want to be that type of team," Jefferson said. We know that we have the talent on this team, it’s just not our time and things that’s occurring that we cannot control. It’s been a tough one, but I love being around these guys."

He said he also had to learn patience while he watched for seven straight games from the sideline, unable to do anything on the field to help the Vikings. He leaned on his family, friends, teammates and coaches.

"It’s difficult to go through something that you can’t really control or rush, but at the end of the day, I’m always going to be there for my teammates, always going to be there for my team," Jefferson said.

He was also asked about having Kirk Cousins as his quarterback in 2024. Cousins is eligible to enter free agency in March, and despite tearing his Achilles at Green Bay, the quarterback struggles the Vikings have had since his injury with Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens suggest Cousins won’t take much of a discount.

The Vikings have decisions to make on other free agents, and Jefferson wants a new contract.

"I don’t really view it in that type of way, it’s not really in my control. All I can control is my play and what I do out there on the field. I’m confident they’re going to make the right decision up there to bring whoever they need to bring in the building to throw us the ball next year," Jefferson said. "If it’s Kirk, perfect. If it’s whoever they chose, it’s not my decision so I’m always going to be myself regardless and play my best ball when I’m out there on the field."