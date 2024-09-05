Vikings WR Justin Jefferson chasing history Sunday at Giants

The Brief Justin Jefferson is starting his fifth NFL season on Sunday Jefferson got a 4-year, $140 million contract before the start of mandatory mini camp Jefferson needs 125 yards to record his 20th such game in his first 5 seasons, which would set an NFL record



Just like the entire Minnesota Vikings’ fanbase, Justin Jefferson is antsy and anxious to get the 2024 regular season started.

He says he doesn’t sleep well the night before games. He gets jitters, he’s excited to play. As he starts his fifth NFL season, he has a new quarterback in Sam Darnold as Kirk Cousins left in free agency. Jefferson has already set several records in his first four seasons, he’s chasing another one on Sunday at the New York Giants.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, he’s second in NFL history with 5,899 receiving yards. He needs 125 yards against the Giants to record his 20th such game in his first five seasons. That would surpass Lance Alworth, who had 19.

"I didn’t know that. I always say records are going to come whenever they come. If it’s my time to get over 125 and I get that record, that’s wonderful," Jefferson said. "If I don’t get it and we win the game, that’s something I’m also excited about. If it happens, it happens. But I’m not going out there having it on my mind and having it as a goal for the game to reach that record and break that record."

The contract

Just before the start of mandatory mini camp in June, Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. He’s the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Negotiations started with two years left on his rookie deal, and he knew it would take time.

His two constants throughout the process: Never let those negotiations go public, and don’t let it affect his relationship with the team or the on-field product. Jefferson never missed a mandatory workout, reported to training camp on time and participated in every practice he was required to be at. He also didn’t take veteran rest days, unless they were mandated by the training staff.

Why did he approach it the way he did?

"It was for my teammates to really not show I’m all about the money and all about the contract and just being about myself. That’s not something that I grew up on, that’s not something I wanted my teammates to have over my name," Jefferson said. "Just being here, being around, having a smile on my face and wanting to come to work every single day even when I didn’t have that contract. I knew that contract was going to come whenever it comes, I wasn’t going to let that stop me from being great. It’s all about talking to your people, talking to the right people and making sure you’re doing the right things, not letting that hinder you from being on the field."

That's a far different approach than what CeeDee Lamb, and Ja'Marr Chase did.

Can Jefferson get 2,000 yards?

Two seasons ago, Jefferson finished with 1,809 receiving yards and at times, threatened Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards. Jefferson had 571 yards through five games last season until missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

No receiver has ever gotten 2,000 yards in the regular season. Is it something Jefferson thinks about?

"Always. It was definitely something I was thinking about last year, especially with the start that I had. Sadly I had the injury, so it’s always something that I’m always going after. That’s probably the only record that I will ever chase," Jefferson said. "That’s something no one has ever done in the history of the game, so of course it’s in the back of my mind."

Jefferson now has his contract, he’s the face of the franchise and he’s a captain for the second straight year. Now, the goal is getting to the playoffs after a 7-10 season last year.

"I’m just excited to finally play ball again and play in front of the world," Jefferson said.Justin Jefferson chasing history Sunday at Giants