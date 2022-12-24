Vikings without Garrett Bradbury, Cam Dantzler Sunday against Giants

article

The Minnesota Vikings close out the regular season home schedule against the New York Giants at noon Sunday, a game you can watch on Fox 9.

It’s a "White Out" at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Vikings’ end zones and midfield logo painted white, the team wearing all white uniforms and helmets and fans wearing white. It’s a fitting end to the home regular season schedule after blizzard conditions hit Minnesota earlier this week.

The Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, and defensive back Cam Dantzler against the Giants. Bradbury is missing his third straight game with a back injury, which was tweaked after he got involved in a minor car accident following last Saturday’s comeback win over the Colts. Austin Schlottmann gets his third straight start with Bradbury out.

Dantzler entered Sunday’s game listed as questionable with an ankle injury, the same ankle that had him on injured reserve earlier this season. Duke Shelley will get Dantzler’s snaps.

The Vikings won their first NFC North Division title since 2017 with last Sunday’s comeback win over the Colts. With a win over the Giants, the Vikings can finish their home slate 8-1, and stay ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC with two games to play.