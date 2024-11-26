Vikings wish Nick Muse happy 26th birthday, cut him hours later

article

Minnesota Vikings tight end Nick Muse has an incredible sense of humor.

The Vikings on Monday wished him a happy 26th birthday. Hours later, they announced they were waiving him. If he cleared waivers, which was expected, he would wind up on the practice squad. That’s right, the Vikings cut Muse on his birthday.

Apparently, the same thing happened to his brother, Tanner Muse, on his birthday four years ago. On Sept. 6, 2021, he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Nick Muse went to social media to give his reaction. It’s not what you might have thought.

"Look at that. You know what they call that? They call that NFL history. How many times does two brothers both get cut on their birthdays? That’s pretty sick to me," Muse said. "I mean it’s the wrong side of NFL history, but hey, you win some you lose some."

Why it matters

Muse was a seventh round pick by the Vikings in 2022. He’s played in three games this season, but does not have a target and plays mostly special teams. In 2023, he had one catch for 22 yards.

What’s next

The Vikings will likely bring him back to the practice squad as a belated birthday gift. The Vikings start a three-game homestand against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.