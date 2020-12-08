Vikings waive CB Holton Hill

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve waived defensive back Holton Hill.

The Vikings signed Hill as an undrafted college free agent in 2018. Hill played in all 16 games and made three starts. He finished with 36 tackles, one tackle for a loss, on interception and returned three punts for 85 yards.

The 2019 season got off to a tumultuous start for Hill. He was suspended four games in April for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy. Hill then learned before the start of training camp for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In eight games last season, Hill had 12 tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

The Vikings were hoping Hill would be an impact player on the defense this season, with the offseason departures of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo. Hill has not played this season since Minnesota’s Week 4 win at Houston. He’s been dealing with a foot injury, and was placed on injured reserve. In the first four games, he had 19 tackles and three passes defended.