Vikings try bizarre formation against Eagles’ tush push

The Brief The Vikings tried a bizarre defensive look to stop the Eagles' tush push Sunday, putting Tyler Batty on the ground perpendicular to the snap. The Eagles got the first down. They tried it one other time, but the play didn't happen due to a false start penalty. The Vikings fell to 3-3 on the season after a 28-22 loss.



The Philadelphia Eagles have made the "tush push" a national phenomenon during NFL games, largely because there’s not an NFL defense that can stop it.

The Vikings tried something very different on Sunday, something nobody has ever seen before.

Vikings’ defense against tush push

What we know:

The Eagles faced a 4th-and-1 in the first quarter, and to nobody’s surprise, they tried their infamous tush push. The Vikings countered with a defensive look that’s likely never been done before.

Blake Cashman, Jonathan Allen, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond and Jonathan Greenard were lined up at the line of scrimmage. Between Rodriguez and Redmond was Tyler Batty, who was on the ground sideways, almost perpendicular to where the ball was being snapped.

The theory? Likely that the low man wins, Hurts can’t go forward and the play gets stuffed. The problem is Hurts is 6-1 and 223 pounds. He got the first down.

The Vikings tried the same defensive look on another tush push attempt, but the Eagles got flagged for a false start.

Vikings lose, 28-22

The backstory:

The Vikings fell to 3-3 on the season after a 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The Vikings had six trips inside the red zone, but managed only one touchdown. Jalen Hurts threw for 324 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 rating. Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for 13 catches, 304 yards and all three scores.

Thursday Night Football next

What's next:

The Vikings hit the West Coast to take on the L.A. Rams for Thursday NIght Football.