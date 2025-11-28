Vikings and Special Olympics-sponsored flag football team headed to Seattle

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings Unified Flag Football team heads to Seattle on Friday to play Seattle’s Unified team at the Seahawks’ practice facility on Saturday The team includes six Special Olympic Athletes, four Unified Partners (athletes not part of Special Olympics) and two coaches. This is the fifth year the Vikings have sponsored a Unified Flag Football team.



The 2025 Minnesota Vikings Unified Flag Football Team has been practicing for weeks, preparing to head to Seattle for a game against the Seahawks’ Unified Flag Football Team.

Unified Flag Football

The backstory:

For the last five seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have teamed up with the Special Olympics to sponsor a Unified Flag Football team. The team brings together Special Olympic athletes, teens and young adults with varying disabilities, and non-Special Olympic athletes, called Unified Partners, onto one team.

In past years, these teams have traveled to Miami, Los Angeles, Jacksonville and Charlotte. This year, they’re headed to Seattle to play their version of a Unified team.

This year’s team is made up of Special Olympic Athletes from the Osseo-Maple Grove area. For weeks, they’ve been practicing their skills at the Viking’s practice facility in Eagan, preparing for the big game on Saturday, November 29th in Seattle.

Preparing for the Game

What they're saying:

"I’m very excited. This is like actually my dream come true. I love being part of the Minnesota Vikings," athlete Jillian Sitarc said.

For the team and coaches, being part of the team and Vikings organization is about more than winning.

"It’s super fun. I’m excited. I totally enjoy it. It’s the best thing and a good opportunity for people with disabilities too," athlete Lauren McCullough said.

"You learn stuff and it’s really fun. Really fun," athlete Justin Evilsizer said.

Both coaches of the team have kids who participate. They say it’s rewarding to watch their children come into their own in a space where they can be themselves.

"It builds their confidence on the field and off the field," Coach Deb Nohr said.

For the Unified athletes, it’s a chance to have fun, build connections and learn from Special Olympic athletes.

"I was in the Marines and a lot of people, I feel, know that the Marines love talk smack, and they got zingers and what not, but they can’t hold a candle to Special athletes on the way they can zing you," Unified athlete Isaac Nelson said.

What's next:

The team flies to Seattle on Friday morning to prepare for their game at 6 p.m. Central Time at the Seahawks practice facility. While the team is there, they’ll have an opportunity to watch the Vikings play Seattle.

You can stream their game live on YouTube at this link.