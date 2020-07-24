Vikings sign coach Mike Zimmer to contract extension through 2023

article

The Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the coach with the team through the 2023 season.

The team announced the signing on Friday after speculation earlier in the week.

Zimmer is coming off a 10-6 season with the Vikings that took the team to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Zimmer, who is known as a defensive guru, has been with the Viking for six seasons and holds a 57-38-1 overall record. Since 2014, the Vikings say Zimmer has ranked near the top of the league in multiple defensive categories including second in points allowed, third in yards allowed, and first in defensive third-down percentage.

When Zimmer took over the team, the Vikings defense had ranked 31st overall in 2013.

“We are excited to have Coach Zimmer continue to lead the Minnesota Vikings this season and beyond. We strongly believe in his leadership and the team culture he’s fostered. We look forward to him furthering the team’s success of the previous six seasons and leading us to our ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl Championship to Minnesota,” wrote Vikings owner Mark Wilf in a statement.

“Coach Zimmer brings an intensity and consistency to the field that our players and fans alike appreciate. He holds his players and staff to a high standard and will continue to guide the Vikings to long-term success,” added owner and chairman Zygi Wilf.