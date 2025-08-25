Vikings sign Carson Wentz, will they trade for Adam Thielen?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings shook up the QB room over the weekend, parting with Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, and signing Carson Wentz to back-up J.J. McCarthy. Max Brosmer will likely make the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. There is plenty of national steam that the Vikings want to bring back Adam Thielen in a trade. Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games, and Jalen Nailor is dealing with a hand injury. The Vikings have to trim their roster to 53 players Tuesday afternoon, and form the practice squad.



The Minnesota Vikings open the 2025 regular season in exactly two weeks against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

The Vikings shook up the quarterback room over the weekend. They traded Sam Howell and terminated the contract of Brett Rypien. On Saturday, they worked out free agent Carson Wentz before signing him to a one-year deal. Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network reacted to the moves with Jim Rich.

Vikings sign Carson Wentz

What we know:

J.J. McCarthy is the unquestioned starter, but it’s clear Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings wanted a veteran back-up, while Max Brosmer will make the 53-man roster as the No. 3. Howell didn’t do enough in training camp or the preseason to cement his spot.

"If the guy isn’t a fit for what they’re trying to do here, then they’re going to move on," Bercich said.

The Vikings will be Wentz’s sixth NFL team. He was the back-up to Patrick Mahomes last year, and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as the back-up to Nick Foles.

Will the Vikings trade for Adam Thielen?

Why you should care:

Adam Thielen is about to embark on his third season with the Carolina Panthers, or is he?

There’s been multiple reports that the Vikings have made calls to the Panthers to see what it would take to get him back to Minnesota, and the storylines are obvious. Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the season. Jalen Nailor has a hand injury, and his status is uncertain. That leaves the Vikings thin at receiver behind Justin Jefferson.

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes native and Division II star at MSU-Mankato, spent his first nine seasons with the Vikings. What would it take to trade for Thielen, and how high are the Vikings willing to go? The Panthers will want draft picks to part with their top receiver.

"You really gotta think about that, by Week 4 of the regular season, you’re going to get Addison back and Nailor should be healthy. That’s a tough pill to swallow, and I don’t know if the Vikings are going to do that," Bercich said.

Roster cuts loom

What's next:

The Vikings have to trim their roster to 53 players and form a practice squad by Tuesday afternoon. That’s a fluid situation, as they make their final choices of who’s in and who’s out, and who they could potentially add as players get cut from other teams.