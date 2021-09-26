Vikings show support for Lynx as WNBA playoffs get underway

As the Minnesota Lynx get ready for their first game of the 2021 WNBA playoffs at home, Vikings players were showing some support for the team.

Justin Jefferson walked into Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium sporting a Sylvia Fowles jersey. Fowles was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday.

"Gotta rep the fam #LSUFAMILY," Jefferson added, noting the pair's LSU link.

Jefferson was followed up by Kirk Cousins wearing Aerial Powers' number 3 jersey.

The third-seed Lynx open up the playoffs Sunday night at home taking on the Chicago Sky in the second round single-elimination game. If they win, they'll face the Los Vegas Aces in the semi-finals.