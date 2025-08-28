Vikings safety Harrison Smith has personal health issue, Week 1 status uncertain

The Brief Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is dealing with a personal health issue and is expected to make a full recovery, but his status for Week 1 at the Chicago Bears is uncertain. Smith hasn't practiced in more than two weeks, and did not play in the preseason. Smith is entering his 14th NFL season, and has spent his entire career with the Vikings.



Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has not practiced in more than two weeks, and his status for Week 1 at the Chicago Bears remains up in the air as he deals with a personal health issue, FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell has learned.

Harrison Smith illness

What we know:

Smith did not practice in the final two weeks of training camp, and did not appear in any of the Vikings’ preseason games. That is not unusual for a veteran like Smith, but the Vikings first termed Smith’s absence due to illness/sickness.

Smith has not been placed on injured reserve, and is expected to make a full recovery. The Vikings have not disclosed what Smith’s ailment is, only that he’s considered week-to-week, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert

Smith’s Vikings history

Why you should care:

Smith is 36 years old and is arguably still one of the Vikings’ top defensive players. He’s a leader at safety, and was designated a captain for the 2025 season. The Vikings used a first round pick on him in 2012, and he’s played his entire career in Minnesota with 191 starts.

He’s made six Pro Bowls, and has 37 career interceptions. Instead of retiring after last season, Smith restructured his contract to return to the Vikings for the 2025 season. We don’t yet know if his 14th NFL season will be his last.

What if Harrison Smith can’t play Week 1?

Dig deeper:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will reportedly provide an update on Smith next week. The Vikings don’t have to release an injury report until next week, when they get ready to open the season against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

If Smith can’t play, he would likely be replaced in the secondary by either Josh Metellus or Theo Jackson.