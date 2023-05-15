Vikings rookies take the TCO practice field for mini camp

It’s been two weeks since six former star college football players got phone calls from the Minnesota Vikings that would change their lives forever.

Late last week, that lifelong dream of being in the NFL became a reality as the Vikings hosted rookie mini camp for their 2023 draft class, undrafted free agents and special invitees at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Top draft choice Jordan Addison certainly looked like a first round pick, with sharp cuts, crisp routes and catching everything thrown to him.

The football experience all becomes a little more real when you put the jersey and helmet on for the first time in a practice setting.

"Right now I’m just having fun because I finally get a chance to put the equipment on and just play, and not do all the process that I had to do to get here," Addison said after Friday’s practice. "Right now it’s more relaxing because I get to do what I do best, which is playing football."

Addison, after a pre-practice game of catch with Kevin O’Connell, spent the rest of the day building chemistry with quarterback Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick of out BYU.

Hall will get at least a year to learn from veterans like Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens, and is soaking in his new reality.

"Very real. Back to practice, back to playing football. It’s been a while, happy to be through all the Combine prep and just playing the game that I love, so it’s fun to be out here," Hall said.

He said his biggest goal for rookie mini camp was to get better every day, learn the offensive playbook, re-learn his footwork in the Vikings’ system and getting reps.

Jay Ward, a fourth-round pick out of LSU at safety, could get immediate playing time in the secondary if the Vikings’ coaches like what they see. He played multiple positions, and with holes to fill in the defensive backfield, he’ll get his chance to show coaches he should play.

The Vikings have veterans Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum at safety, signed Byron Murphy Jr. at defensive back but have uncertainty with Andrew Booth Jr., Lewis Cine and Akayleb Evans all returning from injuries. Ward will never forget the moment he took the practice field with the Vikings for the first time.

"It was a cool experience. You dream of this moment since you was a child. With the draft like two weeks ago, I finally know what team I come to. Just a dream come true," Ward said.

The Vikings’ offseason will continue with organized team activities in late May and early June before mandatory mini camp June 13-14.