Vikings rookie, top draft choice Justin Jefferson turning heads at Training Camp

article

Justin Jefferson is a little more than two weeks away from his NFL debut, but he’s already turning heads at Minnesota Vikings training camp.

If only Vikings fans could get a look at him in-person for themselves. So far, the only glimpse of the team came in a televised version during the team’s first padded practice. Expectations will be high for the Vikings top overall draft choice.

The pick they used to get him, No. 22 overall, came to Minnesota in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson didn’t take long for coaches and teammates to notice his skill and attention to detail. In the first days of practice, Jefferson high-pointed a Kirk Cousins pass over the middle for a touchdown between defenders. He also made a diving catch, plucking the ball before it could hit the ground.

“He’s doing fine. He catches the ball well, runs good routes,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said in a tempered tone. “He loves to play football, he’s really good in and out of his breaks. You can just tell in his route running that some things really come natural to him.”

Advertisement

There’s not much better way to prepare for the NFL than by playing for LSU and in the SEC. Jefferson won a national title with the Tigers last season, tying for the FBS lead with 111 catches for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Playing at the highest level of college football, at least so far, appears to be translating well to NFL standards.

“College practices are a little bit more intense than NFL, but the speed of the game, just looking at different things, it’s pretty much the same as LSU. LSU did a great job just preparing me for what I’m going through now,” Jefferson said.

“I was telling him (recently) his releases were crazy. He was working everybody off the line. We knew coming in this guy was going to be a star, and he’s proven just that,” said Bisi Johnson, a receiver in his second year who might battle Jefferson for the No. 2 receiver spot.

But it wasn’t all highlight reel plays and getting to know teammates when Jefferson first got to Minnesota. He spent at least 10 days in a hotel room in quarantine after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The designation means Jefferson either tested positive for Coronavirus, or came in close contact with a carrier.

Jefferson wouldn’t say, once cleared to practice, if he tested positive. He did, however, compare his time alone in a hotel room to incarceration.

“It definitely sucks to be quarantining for 10-plus days. Just not doing any physical activities, not being around anyone, it kind of feels like you’re in jail. You’re not around people doing anything. But the training staff did a good job just taking care of me and making sure that I’m safe,” Jefferson said. “They’ve been doing a great job just keeping us healthy.”

Jefferson said his quarantine involved doing very little. No working out, a lot of TV time and a lot of video games and connecting with people and teammates virtually. At times he forgot what day it was. It was an especially tough time for a rookie in the NFL who wants to get out and see his new surroundings.

He can laugh and smile about it now, since he’s been practicing on a regular basis for nearly two weeks.

“I’m glad that I’m here and playing football again. I couldn’t work out, I had to literally stay in my room and not do anything,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson could get a lot of duties in his rookie season as he continues to showcase his skills. He played primarily in the slot for LSU last year. He’s played multiple receiver positions at Training Camp, and he’s getting looks at punt return on special teams.

He’ll be ready for whatever the coaches, or Cousins, throw at him.

“I’m just here to do my job, I’m here to do whatever is asked of me so if coach (Gary) Kubiak needs me inside, I’ll play inside. If he needs me outside, I’ll play outside. I’ll do both, whatever the team needs,” Jefferson said.