Vikings release unofficial depth chart ahead of first preseason game

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, a game you can watch on FOX 9. The Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday. Rookie Donovan Jackson is listed as a starter at guard on the offensive line.



The Minnesota Vikings host the Houston Texans on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in their first preseason game, one you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings on Wednesday released their first unofficial depth chart. While there were no real surprises, it offers insight to where the roster is at nearly two weeks into training camp.

Offensive depth chart

What we know:

Here’s a look at where the offense is at.

Quarterback – J.J. McCarthy (Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, Max Brosmer)

One of the biggest questions entering the 2025 season is if J.J. McCarthy is ready to be the franchise quarterback. We get our first real look at him Saturday, since last year’s knee injury.

Running back – Aaron Jones (Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott, Tre Stewart)

Aaron Jones is the unquestioned starter after one of the best seasons of his career. The Vikings traded for Jordan Mason to help take some of the carries.

Wide receiver – Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson, Rondale Moore, Tai Felton)

Justin Jefferson continues to nurse a hamstring, while Jordan Addison will start the season on a three-game suspension. Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson and Rondale Moore have every opportunity to give the Vikings depth.

Tight end – T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver (Ben Yurosek)

Offensive line – Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O’Neill (Blake Brandel, Michael Jurgens, Walter Rouse)

We don’t yet know if Christian Darrisaw will be ready to start Week 1, coming off last year’s torn ACL. First round pick Donovan Jackson is slotted as a starting guard. The line already has the look of a more physical unit than in season’s past.

Defensive depth chart

Big picture view:

Here’s a look at the defense about two weeks into camp. In Brian Flores’ scheme, the Vikings have three defensive linemen, two outside linebackers (edge rushers) and two inside linebackers.

Defensive line – Jonathan Allen, Harrison Phillips, Javon Hargrave (Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond)

The Vikings added Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to win in the trenches.

Inside linebacker – Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr. (Eric Wilson, Brian Asamoah II, Kobe King)

Secondary

Cornerback – Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers (Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, Dwight McGlothern)

Byron Murphy Jr. is back on a contract extension, and free agents Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah should give the secondary some needed depth. Mekhi Blackmon is also back from a knee injury.

Safety – Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus (Theo Jackson, Jay Ward)

Veterans Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus are the starters. Theo Jackson has had a great camp, and will get plenty of snaps.

Special Teams

Punter – Ryan Wright

Kicker – Will Reichard

Punt returner – Rondale Moore (Lucky Jackson)

The Vikings signed Rondale Moore in free agency, and his speed will be a factor on special teams if not at receiver.

Kick returner – Tai Felton (Ty Chandler)

What's next:

The Vikings and Texans kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.