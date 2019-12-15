Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leaves game at Chargers with injured shoulder

article

The long-term health of running back Dalvin Cook will be a big question after the Vikings head home from facing the L.A. Chargers Sunday night.

Cook was injured on a rushing attempt during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He had to be helped off the field by two trainers and appeared to be favoring his left shoulder after the play.

After being evaluated in the medical tent, he was ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury.

Cook never went to the locker room after the injury, and was shown on TV smiling after being evaluated, so the hope for the Vikings is that the injury isn't serious.

Cook originally had a chest injury that was suffered during the third quarter of Minnesota’s 37-30 loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football. He re-aggravated the injury during the third quarer of last Sunday's 20-7 win over the Lions.

He had nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 16 yards against the Chargers before leaving with the injury.

Cook having to leave the game made matters complicated for the Vikings’ run game. No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison didn’t practice all week and was declared inactive due to an ankle injury. That leaves Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah as the two remaining healthy running backs.

The Vikings finished the drive after Cook’s injury with a 27-yard field goal from Dan Bailey to take a 25-10 lead over the Chargers in the third quarter.

Cook is leading the Vikings in rushing with 1,108 yards coming into Sunday’s game. He is also second in receiving with 50 catches for 503 yards.