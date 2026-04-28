Minnesota fraud: Man liable for $188K in false food program claims

The Brief A jury found Emadeldin Ibrahim liable for submitting $188,350 in false claims to state programs for meals and snacks not delivered. Ibrahim was found guilty of knowingly submitting claims for meals and snacks that were either not served or didn’t meet federal requirements. The state is entitled to triple damages under the Minnesota False Claims Act after the verdict, which could set a legal precedent.



A jury has found Emadeldin Ibrahim responsible for submitting thousands of fraudulent claims for meal reimbursements.

Food program false claims

What we know:

According to a press release from the Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Office, Ibrahim made $188,350 in fraudulent submissions to the state for the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program in March, October and November 2021.

Ibrahim submitted 90,636 false claims to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), according to Ellison’s office, and was found to have knowingly misrepresented his affiliation with the Sudanese American Community Association of Minnesota, while submitting claims for meals that were either not served or didn’t meet federal requirements.

Ellison’s office says it and MDE were alerted to the issue when the Sudanese Community Association and Wells Fargo identified "improper deposits" and reported them.

In total, the state is set to recover $188,350 in damages, which could be tripled under the Minnesota False Claims Act.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is within the same general program as the Child and Nutrition Program that Feeding our Future exploited.

What they're saying:

"The False Claims Act is a civil-law tool we have for holding fraudsters accountable, and I’m gratified the jury found Ibrahim guilty for his flagrantly fraudulent conduct," said Attorney General Keith Ellison in a press release.

What's next:

According to Ellison’s office, the outcome could set a precedent for future enforcement of the Minnesota False Claims Act.

A final amount of civil penalties and attorney fees has not yet been determined.