Vikings QB Kirk Cousins talks chains, Stefon Diggs and Manningcast

It’s been a whirlwind three days for Kirk Cousins since the Minnesota Vikings rallied for a 20-17 win at the Washington Commanders last Sunday to improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Vikings have won six straight games, all by one possession in the fourth quarter, as they head to Buffalo this week to take on the Bills. Sunday’s win meant more chains for Cousins. After beating the New Orleans Saints in London, he wore Christian Darrisaw’s diamond chain on the flight home.

The chains multiplied after winning at Miami. After last Sunday’s win at Washington, a shirtless Cousins danced with chains on the plane, caught by videos that went viral. It’s fun to win.

"The rule was no social media on planes. I guess it was in our best interest that got out. I wasn’t expecting anything, but once it gets out and the train gets on the tracks, it’s hard to stop it," Cousins said.

Dalvin Cook was impressed with his dancing.

"He’s got his own type of beat to what he do. It could be clear how the dance goes, but it’s like his version. That’s what makes it so unique. That’s why I love him so much, he’s just who he is," Cook said.

So what does his wife think of it all?

"My wife knows me, so she laughs first of anybody. I took photos with my family after the Manning game with my white T-shirt tucked in, she said ‘Why is your T-shirt tucked in? I should’ve been there to tell you not to do that.’ She was laughing so hard, and that became a thing," Cousins said.

Cousins went on Pat McAfee’s national radio show talking about being shirtless, and he appeared on Monday Night Football’s ManningCast, with Peyton and Eli Manning.

"I’m sure it was funny as hell," linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

When you’re 7-1, have won six straight and have a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North, you can have fun.

"I think it’s always fun to win, you certainly don’t do those things as much after a loss because you have self-awareness. Winning allows you to do that, but we always have fun," Cousins said.

VIKINGS REUNITE WITH STEFON DIGGS

Sunday’s game means the Vikings will reunite with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the first time since they dealt Diggs to the Bills for four draft picks. The trade happened in March, and it allowed the Vikings to use a first round pick to acquire Justin Jefferson.

During the 2019 season, trade rumors circulated after Diggs was a no-show for an October practice. He was back the next day, saying he was sick, and when asked about those rumors, said, "I feel like there’s truth to all rumors."

In three seasons with Josh Allen, Diggs has 290 catches for more than 3,600 yards and 25 touchdowns. Cousins was candid in talking about Diggs’ departure.

"It worked out for everybody involved. Stefon was looking for another opportunity, and I’m happy for him that he’s been able to find a great spot there. He made it pretty clear from the start ‘it has nothing to do with you.’ We talked about it, and in pro sports there’s a level of players needing to protect themselves and their careers, and I understand that," Cousins said.

Cook offered a different perspective, before knowing the Vikings would get Jefferson, who is now one of the best receivers in the NFL in his third season.

"When the trade got made, I thought everybody was crazy and then we got Justin Jefferson, we was good," Cook said.

COOK VERSUS COOK SUNDAY IN BUFFALO

Sunday’s game also means Dalvin Cook gets to reunite with his brother, James. The Bills drafted James with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. In eight games, he has 28 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown. He’s the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary.

It’ll be the first time Dalvin plays against his brother.

"It’s definitely going to be fun. It’s funny how things work out, we both made it to this stage in our career that we aimed for when we were younger," Dalvin said. "It’s a fun time for my family, something I’ll remember forever."

So is there trash talk?

"Every day. I’ll talk to him just to mess with him, see where his head is at," Dalvin said.

In his sixth season with the Vikings, Dalvin Cook has 608 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He had a 53-yard touchdown in the win at Miami, and had a key 12-yard receiving touchdown last week.