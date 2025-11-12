Vikings QB Carson Wentz has successful left shoulder surgery

The Brief Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz had successful surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday in L.A. The Vikings have opened Ryan Kelly's 21-day practice window from being on IR due to two concussions in four games. Jonathan Greenard won't practice Wednesday, and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.



The Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell had updates Wednesday at TCO Performance Center on several players.

Carson Wentz has shoulder surgery

What we know:

O’Connell said quarterback Carson Wentz, who is out for the rest of the season, had successful surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wentz played more than two games with a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder, which was deemed a pain tolerance situation until it was decided surgery was necessary.

He had the procedure done after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

In five games with the Vikings, he went 2-3 while throwing for more than 1,200 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also sacked 19 times.

J.J. McCarthy to wear bandage on throwing hand

Why you should care:

J.J. McCarthy will be on the field at Vikings’ practice Wednesday. O’Connell said he’ll be wearing a bandage on his throwing hand. He suffered a bruise after hitting an offensive lineman’s helmet with his follow-through, but it should not affect his preparation this week.

McCarthy threw for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions last Sunday, both on deep throws to Justin Jefferson.

Vikings open Ryan Kelly’s 21-day practice window

Dig deeper:

The Vikings have opened center Ryan Kelly’s practice window from injured reserve, giving him up to 21 days to return to the field. Kelly went on IR after suffering two concussions in the first four games of the season.

O’Connell said he’ll be wearing a different helmet, specialized to help limit head injuries.

Jonathan Greenard not practicing Wednesday

The backstory:

Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard will not practice Wednesday. He suffered a left shoulder injury in the third quarter against the Ravens and did not return. O’Connell said Monday the injury is not considered long-term.

Greenard is considered questionable for Sunday against the Bears, and O’Connell isn’t ruling him out yet.

What's next:

At 4-5 on the season, despite a 2-0 mark in the NFC North Division, the Vikings desperately need a win over the Bears to keep their division and playoff hopes alive.