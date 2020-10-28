Vikings place rookie CB Cam Dantzler on reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve placed rookie defensive back Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The roster move means Dantzler has either tested positive for COVID-19, or is in quarantine after coming in close contact with a carrier. Dantzler is the first Vikings player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list since training camp.

In what’s probably a minor miracle, the Vikings did not have any positive COVID-19 tests after hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Titans had several players and staff test positive after being in Minneapolis, but the Vikings got their first win at Houston the following Sunday.

Without Dantzler, the Vikings are dangerously thin in the secondary heading to Green Bay this week to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Defensive backs Holton Hill (foot) and Mike Hughes (neck) did not practice Wednesday, and Kris Boyd (hamstring/back) was limited. George Iloka, signed to add depth in the secondary, is out for the season after tearing his ACL in the team’s final practice before the bye week.

In four starts this season, Dantzler has 11 tackles, including two tackles for a loss.