Minneapolis artist loses home, Studio in fire: Community rallies to help Crystal Sokuu rebuild

The Brief A Minneapolis artist is trying to recover after a fire destroyed her home and studio. Crystal Sokuu lost nearly two dozen pieces of artwork and all of her belongings. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A Minneapolis visual artist known for helping others heal through art is now facing her own struggle after a fire destroyed her home.

Minneapolis artist loses home

What we know:

Crystal Sokuu, a Minneapolis artist, is known for creating safe spaces for people experiencing trauma to express themselves. Her work includes murals at Camden Social and panels along Lake Street, using art to tell her story and help others.

But Sokuu’s life changed a week ago when a fire broke out in her south Minneapolis apartment. She and her husband were napping when flames started shooting out from under their porch, blocking their only exit. They escaped by jumping out a window, and Sokuu injured her leg in the 10-to-12-foot fall.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions," Sokuu told FOX 9. "It's hard to be here walk through everything that is gone. We literally lost everything so it makes me sad."

She said the fire made their apartment, which also served as her art studio, uninhabitable.

The smoke and water also destroyed nearly two dozen pieces of her artwork, including a collection she was preparing to deliver to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for an exhibition.

"It's just heartbreaking and I'm like trying to hold it together, but. It just breaks my heart, you know, like I can't recreate like these pieces," said Sokuu.

Sokuu and her husband had renter's insurance, but it does not cover their personal belongings.

Sokuu’s hope for community support

Why you should care:

Sokuu has spent years giving back to the community, creating spaces for others to heal. Now, she is asking for help to cover the costs of finding a new place to stay and to rebuild her life.

She started a GoFundMe to help with expenses and hopes the community will support her as she has supported others.

"I know that it sucks, I've lost everything, but I'm super hopeful that it's gonna come back," Sokuu said.