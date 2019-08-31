Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell

article

Laquon Treadwell's time with the Minnesota Vikings has reportedly come to an end.

The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can't work out a trade for him.

Treadwell was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. The Vikings didn't exercise their team option for 2019, leaving his situation in Minnesota uncertain.

Treadwell had three catches for 30 yards in the Vikings' preseason finale at Buffalo. Coach Mike Zimmer said they were "showcasing him a little bit" during the second half of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He is entering his fourth NFL season after being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. Treadwell had seven starts in 15 games last season, making 35 catches on 53 targets for 302 yards and the only touchdown of his pro career so far.

Treadwell's reps in Training Camp came mostly with the second and third-team offenses.