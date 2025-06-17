Vikings open training camp July 26, 12 practices open to fans

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will open training camp on Saturday, July 26. The Vikings will have 12 practices open to fans. The first practice in pads is Monday, July 28. The night practice in TCO Stadium is Monday, Aug. 4.



The Minnesota Vikings just finished up their offseason workout program, and on Tuesday they announced their schedule for 2025 training camp.

Training camp starts July 26

What we know:

The Vikings will open training camp on Saturday, July 26 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend. Digital tickets will be available to season-ticket holders at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They’ll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This year marks the 65th training camp in team history, and eighth in Eagan.

12 practices open to fans

Why you should care:

The Vikings will host 12 open practices, starting with July 26 and concluding on Thursday, Aug. 14. Tickets for 11 of the 12 practices are free for season-ticket holders. For the general public, they’re $15 for adults, $10 for children 17 and younger and free for kids 3 feet tall and under. Fans must reserve general admission tickets in advance of practices, and up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available daily. Capacity for the night practice in TCO Stadium is 7,000.

A portion of ticket sales goes to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Vikings key dates

Timeline:

Here are the key dates for Vikings’ practices. Dates for all open practices will be released in July.

Saturday, July 26 – Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 28 – First padded practice

Monday, Aug. 4 – Night practice

Thursday, Aug. 14 – Last open practice

Where can I park?

Parking options:

Digital parking passes will be available for $10 each and can be purchased when getting your digital tickets. Fans who do not reserve parking in advance can pay $20 upon arrival. Rideshare drop-off and pickup location will be once again available in the gravel lots. ADA parking is available in the ramp connected to the Vikings Locker Room Store and Training Haus, and can be selected in the order process.