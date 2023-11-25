Vikings list Justin Jefferson questionable for Monday Night Football against Bears

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and they’ve listed Justin Jefferson as questionable for the game.

Jefferson has been out since Week 6 after suffering a hamstring injury a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He went on injured reserve, and the Vikings opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 8. The Vikings have until Nov. 29 to activate Jefferson from IR, or his season is over.

Jefferson has been limited since returning to practice, as was the case all this week. The Vikings are likely to bring back Jefferson before they head on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders, after the bye week. The Vikings and Jefferson want to be in agreement that he’s 100 percent healthy before he gets back on the field.

"We know that having Justin Jefferson out there gives us the best chance to win but the big picture with this player, he means the absolute world to me and this organization, we're going to do what's best for him," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Saturday.

The Vikings are 5-1 without Jefferson and had a five-game win streak come to an end in last Sunday night’s 21-20 loss at Denver. After a 1-4 start, they’re 6-5 and back in the NFC Playoff picture. The Vikings are looking to go 3-0 in the NFC North Division with a win over the Bears Monday night, and got some help after the Packers beat the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The Vikings have until 3 p.m. Monday to make a decision on Jefferson’s status against the Bears.