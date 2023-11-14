Vikings LB Jordan Hicks released from hospital after shin procedure

article

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is out of a Twin Cities hospital after having to have a procedure on his right shin following their 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings trainers and medical staff sent Hicks to a hospital after seeing swelling on his shin. He left the game in the first half and spent several minutes in the medical tent before returning to the game. Hicks left again during the third quarter, and did not return. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday Hicks required a procedure to treat "compartment syndrome."

Hicks posted to social media Tuesday morning from his hospital bed. He was soon after released.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me the past few days and for all of your continued prayers. The surgery was a huge success and I’m grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon!" Hicks said.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. It can decrease blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerves and muscles.

Acute compartment syndrome is a medical emergency and can lead to permanent muscle damage. Chronic compartment syndrome is not usually an emergency and is reversible with rest.

"He did need a procedure to address some of the complications from that direct trauma to his lower leg to relieve some pressure. Compartment syndrome, if not handled with the utmost level of concern, it could’ve been very serious," O’Connell said.

Hicks is unlikely to play Sunday night at Denver, and needing depth at linebacker, the Vikings are signing former player Anthony Barr, who spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. Without Hicks, who wears the green dot and is responsible for defensive calls and adjustments, undrafted rookie free agent Ivan Pace Jr. will handle those duties.

Hicks is second on the defense with 50 tackles this season, and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a win at Carolina.