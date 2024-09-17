Vikings kicker Will Reichard has a hair superstition; Wes Phillips calls trick play FUBAR

The Brief Kicker Will Reichard won't cut his hair until he misses a kick Reichard has an endorsement deal with Walmart, and his nickname is "Will the Thrill" Wes Phillips explains a trick play that went horribly wrong against the 49ers



The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0, and their rookie kicker is off to a perfect start.

Will Reichard, a sixth round pick out of Alabama, is 6-for-6 on point after attempts and 3-for-3 on field goals in two regular season games. His only blemish was having a field goal blocked in the first preseason game.

It turns out, he’s also superstitious. Most athletes have a few quirks, but special teams coordinator Matt Daniels explained Tuesday why Vikings’ fans should want Reichard to have long hair. Since he started kicking, Reichard gets his haircut before his first game. Then, he doesn’t cut it again unless he misses. If he does miss, he gets a clean cut and a fresh start.

"We’ll see if we can get a little shag going for Will. We’ll see how long his hair can get," Daniels said.

Reichard a Walmart advocate?

Daniels said Reichard has an aura and a swag about him when he talks that doesn’t quite match his 6-1, 187-pound frame.

It turns out he also does some marketing for Walmart. He’s featured in back-to-school ads that are posted in the team meeting room at TCO Performance Center.

"He’s a Walmart advocate, it was some back to school ads he was promoting because he looks like a high schooler. Keep getting that money Will," Daniels said.

They’ve also settled on a nickname. "Striker" is out, "Will the Thrill" is in. He’ll be sharing that nickname with Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, who is labeled "Kirill the Thrill."

Vikings OC Wes Phillips calls trick play FUBAR

The Vikings had a solid day overall offensively against the 49ers, but one play early went horribly wrong. Sam Darnold attempted a backwards jump pass to Aaron Jones under heavy pressure, and the Vikings had to pounce on the fumble for a 13-yard loss.

They were also flagged on the play for an illegal shift.

"We had a couple of motions at once, which is not legal," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "Just kind of a FUBAR situation there that we have to avoid."