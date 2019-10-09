Vikings kicker Dan Bailey named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Expand / Collapse search

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dan Bailey #5 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ( Hannah Foslien/Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making all four field goals attempts and both extra points in Sunday’s 28-10 win over the New York Giants. 

Bailey’s 14 points was the most he has scored in a game as a member of the Vikings. This is the 31-year-old’s second season with the team and his ninth in the NFL. 

This is the fourth NFC Player of the Week Award of Bailey’s career, with the previous three coming during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. 
 