Vikings: Justin Jefferson’s catch at Buffalo wins ESPY Award

By
Published 
Updated 10:53AM
FOX 9
Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  ((Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was the catch of the year in the NFL, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned national recognition for it Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards.

With the Vikings facing a 4th-and-18 at Buffalo last season late in the fourth quarter, Kirk Cousins heaved a prayer Jefferson, who made a leaping, one-handed catch, stealing a potential interception from Cam Lewis for a first down. It also kept the game alive for Minnesota.

The Vikings would eventually beat the Bills in overtime in one of the most thrilling games of the season. Jefferson won an ESPY Award for Play of the Year.

"This isn’t nothing that I want to receive. There’s so many things that I want to accomplish, and things that I want to prove to myself. This is the start of it, but there’s more to come for sure, as always," Jefferson said after accepting the award.

Jefferson led the NFL in 2022 with 128 catches for 1,809 yards. He also had eight touchdowns. His 4,825 yards through his first three seasons are both a Vikings’ franchise record and an NFL record.

The Vikings start training camp later this month, and have their first practice open to the public on July 29 at TCO Performance Center.