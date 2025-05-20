Vikings WR Justin Jefferson a 2028 Olympian in flag football?

article

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a plan for the league's players to compete in flag football in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. There will be six men's and women's teams, with 10 players on each team. Each country can select one player per NFL roster.



It’s three years away, but there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing NFL players in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Owners from all 32 NFL teams are at TCO Performance Center in Eagan for meetings this week. On Tuesday, they voted to allow NFL players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

How will it work?

What we know:

NFL player participation for the 2028 Olympics would start with their countries’ national flag football teams having a tryout or qualification process before the Olympics.

The Olympic flag football competition will consist of six men’s teams and six women’s teams composed of 10 players per team. Each game is a 5-on-5 format.

Each participating country may select one player per NFL roster, in addition to each team’s designated international player to play for his country.

Olympic rosters will be selected by each countries’ national federations.

Commissioner Goodell reacts

What they're saying:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Tuesday from the Omni Hotel in Eagan, where the owners’ meetings are taking place.

"It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport. I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance," Goodell said.

Justin Jefferson: ‘It’s a dream’

Why you should care:

Tuesday’s news means some of America’s greatest football stars could compete for a gold medal in 2028. That includes Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was at Tuesday’s announcement. We don’t know where Jefferson will be at health-wise in three years, but he certainly seemed open to the idea of playing flag football for Team USA.

"It’s pretty cool. This game needs to be expanded and needs to played all around the world. I’m just honored to be an ambassador for this flag thing that’s going on," Jefferson said. "To be honest, I’m at a loss for words. To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream."

Jefferson has already been featured on the international stage, playing for the Vikings in London. He’s head to Dublin and London with the Vikings in 2025. He’s also played plenty of flag football, being in the Pro Bowl four times.

In five NFL seasons, Jefferson has 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns.