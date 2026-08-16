Vikings’ Jamal Adams suffers season-ending knee injury: Reports

The Brief Vikings defender Jamal Adams suffered a right knee injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game at the New York Giants. According to multiple reports, the injury is season-ending. Adams was starting to carve out a role and safety and linebacker in training camp, and getting close with his defensive teammates.



The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran safety Jamal Adams just before the start of training camp to add talent to the secondary.

Adams’ season appears to be over after just one preseason game.

Jamal Adams suffers right knee injury

The backstory:

Adams went down early in the second quarter with a right knee injury on the New York Giants’ lone touchdown of the game. He got tangled up with a receiver, and went down after little to no contact.

Adams was on the field for several minutes, being consoled by teammates and coach Kevin O’Connell, before being taken to the locker room on a cart. He was soon declared out for the game.

O’Connell said after the game the early testing "didn’t look good."

According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, Adams’ knee injury is season-ending. Adams played 17 games, and got four starts, with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. It was the first time since 2021 he’s played double-digit games in a season.

Vikings’ players said after the game Adams addressed the team earlier in the week, talking about his injury history, resiliency and his excitement to play in a Brian Flores defense.

What’s next at safety?

Why you should care:

The Vikings signed Adams, in part, because the status of veteran safety Harrison Smith is unknown. He hasn’t officially retired after 14 seasons, all with the Vikings, but he’s been radio silent since the end of last season.

Smith is a free agent, but got a send-off after last season that would indicate his football days might be over. Smith didn’t attend any offseason workouts, mandatory mini camp and has not been at training camp, as he’s not under contract. O’Connell has said he’s been in contact with Smith throughout the offseason, but the discussions have largely not been football-related, more so family and golf.

In 14 NFL seasons, Smith has 39 interceptions, 21.5 sacks and more than 1,100 career tackles. He’s a lock for the Vikings’ Ring of Honor when he’s officially done playing.

The Vikings currently have seven safeties on the roster: Kahlef Hailassie, Theo Jackson, Josh Metellus, Jacob Thomas, Jakobe Thomas, Tavierre Thomas and Jay Ward.

What's next:

The Vikings return to training camp practice on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.