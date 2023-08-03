Vikings take training camp under the lights at TCO Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings have had a full week of afternoon training camp practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Last Saturday, they welcomed fans back for the first time. Thursday, they’re getting out of their afternoon schedule and going under the lights at TCO Stadium for one of two night practices. They’re expecting a capacity crowd for the two-hour workout in Eagan. It will be Kevin O’Connell’s second night practice as a head coach.

"My first exposure to it last year, I was shocked by just not only the turnout, but the energy and the environment that we can create for a training camp practice. Very excited to see a packed stadium," O’Connell said.

The Vikings held a walk-through Wednesday afternoon, with no helmets, no pads and closed to fans, with the intention of getting a little more physical Thursday night under the lights.

"I told our guys we do it as much for them as we do our fans. No. 1, the environment for our fans, letting them in that intimate setting, see our football team in the night setting. There’s going to be tons of kids watching their favorite players up close and personal," O’Connell said. "It’s also for us and for our players, they’ve been grinding it out, they don’t mind the 7 o’clock start. I think they enjoy that, just under the lights in a setting like that. There’s a reason why we’re doing two of them. I enjoyed it last year, we’ll have another one next week to make sure we’re practicing close to the time they play next week."

Garrett Bradbury liked the fact that O’Connell let players sleep in on Thursday, and get to the facility a little later than usual. They had an afternoon walk-through before the night practice. He said it’s good to break up the schedule.

"We play some games at 7 p.m., so it’s good to not be used to the same having practice at 2:30, getting done at 4:30. I love switching it up like that," Bradbury said.

Having a walk-through on Wednesday allowed edge rusher Danielle Hunter and offensive lineman Brian O’Neill to get first-team work in. Wide receiver Trishton Jackson avoided structural damage to his knee after being carted off. Andrew Booth Jr. is not expected to do much Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s practice with a trainer, and Alexander Mattison is expected to be OK after hobbling off late in practice.

The Vikings will do another night practice next Tuesday before heading to Seattle for their first preseason game next Thursday.