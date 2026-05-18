Vikings to host Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Aug. 19-20

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they'll host the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Aug. 19-20 at TCO Performance Center. The Vikings and Ravens will play a preseason game Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Former Gophers' star Rashod Bateman will be back in town, as he's one of Baltimore's top receivers.



For the fourth time in five seasons under Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings will be hosting joint practices at training camp ahead of a preseason game.

Vikings host Ravens for joint practices

What we know:

The Vikings announced Monday they’ll host the Baltimore Ravens for a set of joint practices Aug. 19-20 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The two teams will meet in a preseason game on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Ravens will have least one familiar face back in Minnesota as former Gophers’ star Rashod Bateman is one of Baltimore’s top receivers.

The Ravens have a first-year head coach in Jesse Mintzer, who is replacing John Harbaugh in Baltimore. The Ravens fired Harbaugh after an 8-9 season, despite beating the Vikings 27-19 last November at U.S. Bank Stadium.

What we don't know:

If the Vikings will have joint practices for either of their road preseason games at the New York Giants or Denver Broncos.

Vikings and joint practices

The backstory:

The Vikings have had joint practices with another team in each of O’Connell’s five seasons. This year will mark the fourth at TCO Performance Center. It’s a chance for the starters to get game-like reps in a controlled environment that should limit the risk for injury, while the reserves and players fighting for a roster spot get the plays in the preseason game.

The Vikings hosted the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in 2023. They traveled for joint practices with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and last year, they hosted the New England Patriots.