Feeding our Future fraud: Prosecutors ask for 50-year sentence for Aimee Bock

The Brief Government prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 50 years in prison for Aimee Bock. Bock was convicted of being a leader in the Feeding our Future fraud scheme that stole $250 million in pandemic funds. A sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.



A court filing on Monday on behalf of federal prosecutors recommends a sentence of 50 years in prison for Aimee Bock for coordinating Feeding our Future – the nation’s largest COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

Aimee Bock sentence recommendation

What we know:

A court filing made by Minnesota U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen says that, "taking into consideration the sentencing guidelines… the government respectfully suggests that a sentence of 50 years in prison appropriately reflects the seriousness of Bock’s crime."

The backstory:

Bock was convicted by a jury on March 19 for her role in the Feeding Our Future fraud, which involved $250 million in stolen federal child nutrition funds aimed at providing food for low-income families.

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future would "sponsor" food distribution site, overseeing paperwork and federal reimbursements to nearly 300 under the program, while receiving nearly $200 million in federal funds in 2021.

According to federal court documents, 79 people have been charged in connection with the scheme to date. Of those charged, 57 have pleaded guilty, and seven have been convicted at trial.

What's next:

Bock’s sentencing will take place Thursday, May 21, 2026.