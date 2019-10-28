Vikings' Holton Hill 'ready to get to work' after 8 game suspension

It’s been a long and humbling eight weeks away from football for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill.

While the Vikings got off to a 6-2 start, he’s been relegated to watching games on television while serving two separate suspensions covering the first half of the season. He got a new perspective as a teammate and fan.

“I had time to evaluate some of the decisions I made in the past, just like learning how to make more wise decisions,” Hill said.

But he was back at TCO Performance Center on Monday, his eight-game suspension from the NFL over, and he says he’s ready to get back to work with his teammates.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I’m happy to be back with the guys. I’m just ready to get to work,” Hill said.

Hill found out back in April that he would be suspended for the first four weeks of the season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Vikings learned just before starting Training Camp that Hill would be suspended an additional four games after violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He’s now been cleared, and wants to get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“It was a big thing for me just to know that my teammates, the coaches and everybody else like had my back throughout everything. It just motivated me to go hard and work off the field mentally and physically, just come back ready to go to work with them,” Hill said Monday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer last spoke about Hill before the team started Training Camp. He said then it was no guarantee that Hill would make the team, and he was not happy about the suspension at the time.

"I really don't have much thoughts on it. Disappointed is not a good word for me," Zimmer said back in July.

Hill practiced with the Vikings throughout training camp and played in the preseason. He finished three preseason games with eight tackles and one pass defended.

An undrafted rookie free agent last year, Hill played in all 16 games and made three starts. He finished with 36 tackles, one tackle for a loss, on interception and returned three punts for 85 yards.

In a league where there are no certainties, Hill said Monday he’s happy to be back.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity. Most people only get one opportunity at this, so I’m really grateful for that and I’m grateful to be with such a great organization that stood by me and believed in me,” Hill said. “So that’s awesome.”

Hill was not allowed at the team facility for the first four weeks of his suspension. He could not practice, and had to work out on his own. While the team was making plays on Sundays, he resorted to watching games from the couch and got a different perspective as a fan and teammate.

Zimmer said last week he’ll have to see how Hill looks when he returns to the practice field this week as the Vikings prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill said he feels great mentally and physically, and will do whatever is asked of him.

“I’m willing to take on any role that the team needs me to do and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,” Hill said.