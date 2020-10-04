Vikings hang on to beat Texans 31-23, get first win of 2020

article

It took nearly a month, but the Minnesota Vikings got their first win of the 2020 season in a 31-23 victory over the Houston Texans in front of about 13,000 socially-distanced fans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen all had 100-yard days and combined for three touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 1-3 on the season. That’s after the defense lost veteran safety Harrison Smith to an ejection in the second quarter. Smith was flagged for a hit to the head of a defenseless receiver, Jordan Akins, and subsequently ejected. He will likely be fined for the hit, and could be suspended for next Sunday’s game at Seattle.

Cook had 27 carries for 130 yards and two scores, Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and Jefferson had four catches for 103 yards.

Leading 17-6 at the half, the Texans came back with 10 straight points to get as close as 17-16 while taking advantage of Smith being out for the game. The Vikings answered with a six-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run for Alexander Mattison and a 31-16 lead with 10:50 left in regulation.

Trailing 31-24 in the last 10 minutes, the Texans drove to the Minnesota 5-yard line, needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. Deshaun Watson hit Will Fuller for what looked like a score in the corner of the end zone, but it was overturned after a review showed the ball hit the ground in the process of Fuller making the catch.

It wasn’t the prettiest at times, but the Vikings have their first win.