Vikings force 7 turnovers, beat Chargers 39-10 to improve to 10-4

The Minnesota Vikings had a historic day on the West Coast, scoring 30 unanswered points Sunday to beat the L.A. Chargers 39-10 and improve to 10-4 on the season.

The Vikings’ defense forced seven turnovers, one for a touchdown, and intercepted quarterback Philip Rivers three times. It’s the first time since 1995 that the Vikings forced seven turnovers in a single game. The most a Mike Zimmer-led defense had previously gotten in single game was six in the 2016 season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings improved to 10-4 with the win, inching closer to a spot in the NFC Playoffs with two games to play, both at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I'll say this about this team, it's not easy to win 10 games in this league," Zimmer said after the win.

The win came at a price, with Dalvin Cook exiting the game early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Cook was hurt for the second straight week on a third quarter rushing attempt. He appeared to be in significant pain on the field, headed to the sideline with the help of two team trainers and went directly to the medical tent. Team officials quickly ruled him out for the game, creating concern that the injury could be significant.

Cook was seen the rest of the game smiling and talking with teammates on the sideline, perhaps indicating that the injury may not be serious. Cook had nine carries for 27 yards, and three catches for 16 yards before leaving the game.

With Cook out and Alexander Mattison inactive due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week, Mike Boone took advantage with 13 carries for 56 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns.

"I thought Boone ran really hard, really well," Zimmer said.

The game turned for the Vikings late in the first half, just after the Vikings had taken a 12-10 lead with a Dan Bailey field goal. L.A. was looking to regain the lead before the end of the half after intercepting a Kirk Cousins screen pass. Danielle Hunter and the Vikings’ defense had other ideas.

Hunter got a sack fumble on Rivers. Ifeadi Odenigbo recovered the fumble and took it 56 yards for the touchdown, and the Vikings led 19-10 at the half.

To compound matters for the Chargers, Hunter recovered a Melvin Gordon fumble on the first play of the third quarter. The Vikings turned it into three points on Bailey’s 38-yard field goal, and a 22-10 lead.

After missing the extra point on the Vikings’ opening touchdown, Bailey was perfect the rest of the day. He converted on field goals from 26, 44, 38 and 27 yards, and made three of four extra points.

The Vikings got interceptions from Harrison Smith, Mike Hughes and Anthony Harris.

Minnesota delivered the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter. Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for a 46-yard gain down to the Chargers’ 8-yard line. Boone scored on the next play, giving the Vikings a 32-10 lead. Diggs finished the day with four catches for 76 yards.

Cousins finished 19-of-25 passing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cousins connected with Irv Smith Jr. for a 1-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive to give the Vikings an early 6-0 lead. In his first game back after missing the majority of the last six games with a hamstring injury, Adam Thielen returned with three catches for 27 yards.

The Chargers had a 10-9 lead in the second quarter before the Vikings went off for 30 straight points. Minnesota scored 20 points off the seven Chargers’ turnovers.

The Vikings improve to 10-4 with the win, and didn’t get any help within the NFC North Division on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 21-13 to stay one game ahead of the Vikings. The two teams meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 23 for Monday Night Football. The Packers can wrap up the NFC North title with a win, while the Vikings likely clinch a playoff spot if they win.