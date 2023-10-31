Vikings fans react to new QB

At Bunny's Bar and Grill in St Louis Park, the talk often centers around the Minnesota Vikings.

And as you might expect, the team's latest moves are generating plenty of conversation.

"Seems like a little bit of a Band-Aid approach. Don't mortgage the future but keep the fans happy for the current time being," said Vikings fan Jake Sampson.

With Kirk Cousins out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, the Vikings made a deal for veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, who started the first 8 games for the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans believe the trade was necessary because the team only has one healthy quarterback behind rookie Jaren Hall, but some see it as a sign the Vikings haven't given up on the season.

"I don't think the Vikings have given up on the season but if I was making decisions in the office, give me Case Keenum back," said Vikings fan Nick Wortman.

Vikings analyst Ron Johnson says backups in the NFL have a long history of making big contributions to teams, like Keenum did in 2017 when he took the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, where he helped orchestrate the "Minneapolis Miracle".

"If they find a way to beat the Falcons, I think they are going to go full steam ahead and try to catch lightning in a bottle," said Johnson.

While the team says Hall will start that game on Sunday, Johnson says how quickly Dobbs grasps the Vikings offense will determine how soon he takes the field in purple and gold.

"He's going to be drinking water from a firehose this week. They are going to fly him in tonight, and they are going to get him right into the game plan right away," said Johnson.

The Vikings also traded guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 6th-round pick.