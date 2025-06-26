Vikings in Dublin, London: How to watch 11 Vikings games on FOX 9

The Brief FOX 9 will broadcast the Vikings' two overseas games this fall. The Vikings play the Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28. The Vikings play the Browns in London on Oct. 5. There will be 11 games on FOX 9 this season, including 10 weeks in a row.



The Minnesota Vikings games in London and Dublin will be broadcast on FOX 9 this fall.

Vikings-Steelers in Dublin

The Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

The Steelers are the host, with Pittsburgh being one of Minnesota’s road opponents in 2025. It'll be the first regular-season NFL game ever played in Ireland.

Vikings-Browns in London

The next week, the Vikings head to London to face the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

The Browns are the home team, as they’re one of Minnesota’s 2025 road opponents. That means the Vikings’ schedule features two international games without losing a home game.

Vikings on FOX 9

FOX 9 is home of the Vikings, and this season will broadcast 11 Vikings games, including 10 games in a row from Week 4 through Week 14. That includes Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 23 against the Chargers.

Vikings history in London

This marks the fifth time the Vikings will have played in London. They beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets last season at Tottenham Hotspur. The Vikings also beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in 2022, also at Tottenham Hotspur. They beat the Browns 33-16 at Tickenham Stadium in October 2017. In their first London game, the Vikings beat the Steelers 34-27 in September 2013.

The Vikings are looking to improve to 5-0 in London.