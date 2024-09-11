Vikings DT Harrison Phillips on extension: ‘This is a place I want to be’

Harrison Phillips was doing normal rehab and acupuncture at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday when he suddenly got mobbed by his teammates.

Many gave him hugs, some threw some dollar bills in his face. The news became official that he had signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Vikings through the 2026 season. He was one of the first free agents to sign with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell when they first took over the organization before the 2022 season.

He’s reportedly making up to $19 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

"It was a lot. It was emotional, super thankful," Phillips said after Wednesday’s practice. "To have enough perspective to see what I’ve accomplished in my career so far, to go out and earn something like this means a lot to me."

Why it matters

Phillips, 28, is in his seventh NFL season after spending the first four with the Buffalo Bills. Phillips has made 35 starts as he enters his third season with the Vikings, and he made an impact right away.

"From a leadership standpoint, he’s consistent every single day. His teammates voted him a captain his first time in his career, he’s the Man of the Year last year, although it always tends to circle back to what you do in between the white lines," O’Connell said. "Harrison has been really rock solid for us and played a ton of snaps for us."

The signing

Phillips signed his deal by Tuesday night, and had already heard from fellow players around the league. The Vikings released a photo of him, his wife Shae and their dog, Marty, after the new deal became official.

"My wife was like ‘No, I think that’s weird that you want us to come.’ Shae has been with me since I was in high school. She’s been there in hard times, and our dog is our world right now," Phillips said. "Marty is the hoot and the holler of the world, we’re trying to get some marketing deals as a dog model."

‘My goal here is to win a world championship’

Phillips could’ve been a free agent after this season and chased a bigger deal elsewhere, but he feels at home with the Vikings.

He knew he had to wait his turn as the Vikings brought in Sam Darnold at quarterback, and worked out new deals for Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw. If he was patient, his time would come.

"Just prayed a lot, understood that my time would come if God wanted it to. It ended up working out fantastic. Yesterday was one of the best days of my life," Phillips said.

‘I always like when we reward our own’

In 35 starts, Phillips has 156 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Vikings. Last year, he set a career-high with 92 tackles and had one sack. In Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, he had four tackles and a sack.

He was Minnesota’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season for after bringing his "Harrison’s Playmakers" charity to Minnesota, and is one of three defensive captains this season.

He’s found a home with the Vikings, and they’ve made it a priority to keep through the 2026 season when he could’ve become a free agent.

"I can rest easy knowing Harrison is going to be here much longer than just this year. I always like when we do reward our own," O’Connell said. "I just love it, every time it’s getting close, I know I get excited and do whatever I can to help get it over the finish line. In the end, it’s a big hug and a smile from me."