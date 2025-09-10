Vikings dealing with several injuries ahead of Sunday’s home opener

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football, on a short week after opening the season Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Blake Cashman is expected to miss time after suffering a right leg injury. Andrew Van Ginkel and Jeff Okudah are in the concussion protocol. Harrison Smith and Christian Darrisaw are ramping up in practice this week.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, but it came with a cost as several players are dealing with injuries.

That’s not ideal for Kevin O’Connell and company, as they have a short week to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. O’Connell provided an injury update on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.

Blake Cashman, Ty Chandler will miss time

What we know:

O’Connell said linebacker Blake Cashman and running back Ty Chandler will both miss time. He did not have a timeline on a return for either. Chandler is dealing with a knee injury, but finished the game with a key kick return out of the end zone to prevent the Bears from having an extra timeout.

Cashman left the game in the third quarter with a right leg injury, and did not return. He pulled up while trying to chase down Caleb Williams on a scramble. He was seen on the TV broadcast telling a trainer, "Pulled the hamstring" while waiting to go into the medical tent.

Andrew Van Ginkel, Jeff Okudah updates

Why you should care:

Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive back Jeff Okudah are both in concussion protocol. Van Ginkel had five tackles and two passes defended in Monday’s win. Okudah had two tackles in the win.

Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw ramping up

Dig deeper:

Harrison Smith and Christian Darrisaw will continue to ramp up in practice this week, O’Connell said, in the hopes that they can both play Sunday night against the Falcons. Smith returned to practice late last week after missing three weeks with a personal health issue. He spoke in the locker room Wednesday, and said he knew the issue was short-term when he didn't have to go on injured reserve.

"We’re still kind of fluid if I’m ready to go or not, am I going to help the team or not, that’s all that matters," Smith said. "I expect to be back (before the four-week window). I think I’ll be able to bounce back pretty quick. It’s a new experience, so I’m figuring it out."

Darrisaw is coming off tearing an ACL in Week 8 last season, and was close to playing on Monday Night Football.

What's next:

The Vikings (1-0) host the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.