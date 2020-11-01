Vikings DB Cam Dantzler stretchered off after neck injury

article

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Cameron Dantzler had to be taken off Lambeau Field in a stretcher late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Dantzler was going in for a tackle on A.J. Dillon, and appeared to get hit in the head and neck area on the play by safety Anthony Harris. Dantzler’s head snapped back, and he was on the ground not moving for several minutes with Vikings’ defensive teammates kneeling around him.

Dantzler was eventually taken off the field by a gurney, with every one of his teammates wishing him well as he left the field. Vikings officials say Dantzler has a neck injury, and is being evaluated for a concussion.

He made two tackles in the game before the injury. Dantzler was also on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday before being cleared to play Sunday.