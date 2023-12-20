Vikings: Could Kirk Cousins return for a Super Bowl?

article

Aaron Rodgers revealed this week that while he’s been activated from injured reserve for the New York Jets, it’s unlikely he’ll return this season as the Jets fall out of AFC Playoff contention.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed Wednesday morning on Adam Schefter’s podcast that he and his wife have at least had a conversation about him returning before the end of the 2023 season. Before Vikings’ fans get too excited, he pretty much poured cold water on the idea. Cousins’ wife, Julie, asked him if he could play if the Vikings got to the Super Bowl.

"I said if they make it to the Super Bowl without me, they’re probably not going to want to play me in that game if they got that far without me. I would be the first one there cheering them on and would love to get fitted for a ring, but I don’t know I’d be the one playing in it," Cousins told Schefter. "Who knows? This league is crazy."

Cousins tore his right Achilles on Oct. 29 at Green Bay, has had surgery, and is on injured reserve. Since, the only passes he’s thrown has been to his son, Cooper, in their basement from his couch.

Before the injury, he was playing the best football of his career. He had 2,331 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday quickly shot down the idea that Cousins could return in the playoffs, but did say his rehab is ahead of schedule.

"Every time I’ve talked to him, he seems to be very encouraged. I have no idea what that would look like along that timeline. But I would say that hearing his rehab schedule both here when he’s around our guys and our trainers and our team, and then the extra work he’s putting in, this guy is committed to his craft as a quarterback. But you’re seeing that same kind of process and dedication to it through his rehab," O’Connell said. "And I think it’s all going to lead to, whenever that is, him making a full return and being ready to go."

The Vikings are 7-7 as they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, needing to win out and for the Lions to lose out to win the NFC North. The Vikings need to win two of their last three to feel good about getting a Wild Card playoff spot.